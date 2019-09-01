I've been on vacation the past week, and we took a family trip around New England, visiting a national tourist attractions in Acadia National Park and a number of other coastal and mountain tourist towns around.
Acadia is located on an island with the renowned tourist village of Bar Harbor, and as an island there is one road on and off. There is an airport and ferries, but millions and millions drive over Route 3 and adjacent Route 1 every summer.
We drove on at mid-morning, and off in the mid-evening, with no problems either way despite the park being mobbed, as we expected. Even vehicles in downtown Bar Harbor, with its narrow streets, was moving okay despite the traffic.
Ditto our drive through coastal towns, and during our visits to some other popular tourist spots in the White Mountains and Vermont during the rest of the trip. North Conway can be a tough traffic spot too, with big numbers of tourists, but we had no issues.
We arrived back in Warren County at mid-afternoon on a Thursday in late August, and figured we were safe to pass through the Million Dollar Half-Mile outlet center without any traffic issues. Mid-week at the end of the season should be okay, right?
Wrong.
Westbound traffic was backed up to Lake George RV Park. We creeped along, spending nearly a half-hour at the end of a long drive agonizingly inching down Route 149 and Route 9. We watched as vehicle after vehicle blocked the 9 and 149 intersection, making it worse.
(I had suggested the back way on Glen Lake Road, but my co-pilot thought traffic couldn't be bad at that time of day on a weekday. Bad call.)
It's crazy that after all of these years of traffic problems here, nothing has been done and it has only gotten worse. Sure, there have been "studies" and lots of talk, but little to no progress.
It hurts the outlet centers, as we are among many locals who generally avoid them during the summer and weekends during busy times.
I understand it's not an easy or cheap fix.
But routes 149 and 9 are state highways, as is the adjacent Northway. So they are the state's responsibility. Yet the state has done zero to rectify what has become a safety and quality of life issue for residents and visitors alike.
Tens of millions of dollars spent for a new visitors center on the Northway (plus countless other overdone centers on the Thruway), and who knows how many millions for an unnecessary new state campground in North Hudson that few are visiting. Yet nothing for this renowned gridlock spot near renowned Lake George.
On a more positive note, it was the first time we had been to Acadia in eight years, and the park has gotten much busier than our last visit.
Even with more people, we were still able to get to the spots we remembered, as well as some new ones. It's really an amazing place.
A tip for those going to Acadia, though: Visit Schoodic Point across the bay. There aren't nearly as many people and the views are spectacular there as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.