BLOG: Martha's to open March 14

I drive by Martha's Dandee Creme pretty much every workday to and from Warren County Municipal Center for work-related tasks.

It's always a great sign that spring is coming when the Lafontaines list the opening day on the sign in front of the Route 9 shop.

The date showed up last week, and contractors were on site cleaning windows today as activity ramps up. Saturday, March 14 will be the first day to get some of the renowned local self-serve.

Looking at the 10-day forecast, weather.com predicts snow and rain that day, and a high in the 40s. Sounds like ice cream weather to me.

Some of the region's other well-known ice cream spots are also setting their opening days. Rob & Deb's Frozen Dreams in Glens Falls will start the season March 28. I couldn't find any schedules listed for Sprinkles or Twin Scoops and Jack & Jill's in Hudson Falls.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

