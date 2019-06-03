Those of us who live around here know that you aren't going to find many, if any, better soft-serve ice cream cones than one from Martha's Dandee Creme.
Jack Carpenter, a lifestyle blogger from the Albany area, got hold of a Martha's cone over Memorial Day weekend agreed as well, and judged it the best he has had in upstate NY so far in an entertaining video post on YouTube. The Martha's offering narrowly topped one from Guptil's in Cohoes. Carpenter is part of team that calls itself "Two Buttons Deep."
The three-minute-plus video, linked here, included a quasi-scientific review of a small chocolate-and-vanilla twist cone, and the top score came from more than just taste. The cone had to be of a certain size, and durability as well.
"It doesn't get much better than this folks," Carpenter gushed.
There is even a bit of a history lesson, as Carpenter explains the origination of the rooster statue in front of the Route 9 eatery.
So it's semi-official. Not to denigrate the other great ice cream stands around here, many of which offer quality cones, but Martha's continues to justify its lofty reputation.
And if you remember the dark days years ago, when Six Flags briefly owned the shop and dramatically changed the ice cream and showed you can mess up a good thing, it's a particularly welcome summer staple.
-- Don Lehman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.