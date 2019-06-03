{{featured_button_text}}
Martha's review

A screenshot of blogger Jack Carpenter's review of Martha's Dandee Creme.

Those of us who live around here know that you aren't going to find many, if any, better soft-serve ice cream cones than one from Martha's Dandee Creme.

Jack Carpenter, a lifestyle blogger from the Albany area, got hold of a Martha's cone over Memorial Day weekend agreed as well, and judged it the best he has had in upstate NY so far in an entertaining video post on YouTube. The Martha's offering narrowly topped one from Guptil's in Cohoes. Carpenter is part of team that calls itself "Two Buttons Deep."

The three-minute-plus video, linked here, included a quasi-scientific review of a small chocolate-and-vanilla twist cone, and the top score came from more than just taste. The cone had to be of a certain size, and durability as well.

"It doesn't get much better than this folks," Carpenter gushed.

There is even a bit of a history lesson, as Carpenter explains the origination of the rooster statue in front of the Route 9 eatery.

So it's semi-official. Not to denigrate the other great ice cream stands around here, many of which offer quality cones, but Martha's continues to justify its lofty reputation.

And if you remember the dark days years ago, when Six Flags briefly owned the shop and dramatically changed the ice cream and showed you can mess up a good thing, it's a particularly welcome summer staple.

-- Don Lehman

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

