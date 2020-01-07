You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: Mall jewelry store closes
BLOG: Mall jewelry store closes

RV one

RV One has a spot in Aviation Mall with a camper trailer inside.

Aviation Mall in Queensbury lost one of its two jewelry stores in the days after Christmas, as the Zales store closed up shop.

The store next to the Auntie Anne's pretzels locations is now vacant, the mall losing another decades-long tenant. The Kay Jewelers store in Aviation Mall is still in business, and the Zales store in Wilton Mall remains open.

A gift shop called "Mini NY" that was located across the hall from Zales has also closed.

On the plus side, Phone Fix cell phone repair kiosk has reopened. And the Pac Man Zone arcade and Adirondack Zombie Hunter locations seemed busy when I visited last weekend. And it appears a recreational vehicle shop called "RV One" plans to use a vacant shop as well, with a camper trailer placed inside.

The weeks after Christmas are always tough in the retail sector, with closures not uncommon, compounding the industry-wide problems that continue as shoppers choose online merchants.

It's a trend that's not good for our communities, in my opinion, as it will increase the property tax burden on us as malls and shopping centers lose value, deprive us of places to get goods we need quickly and lessen the number of retail jobs that are available.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman

