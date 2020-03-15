BLOG: Lets lose the indignation at this stage of the game

Don Lehman reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs. Follow Don Lehman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

So here are are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, and some apparently feel that we shouldn't be helping our neighbors to the south who, as of now, are in much worse shape than we are.

You may have seen the photos on social media, of National Guard soldiers at a home improvement store in Queensbury on Friday, loading trucks with paper towels, cleaning supplies and cleaning equipment.

The soldiers, activated to help try to stem this burgeoning coronavirus crisis, were quoted by some as saying they were taking the goods downstate, where the outbreak is the worst in the Northeast.

There have been many indignant Facebook posts in the days since. There goes our good old governor, despised by many around here, having the audacity to take from us to help those who are in more need!

A member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors happened to be at the store at the time. He told me he talked to one of the commanding officers, who said they needed to "requisition" them under a state of emergency.

They chatted about the appearance of the situation, and he told me there were a few pickup truck loads taken away by the time he left.