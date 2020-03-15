BLOG: Let's lose the indignation at this stage of the game

So here are are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, and some apparently feel that we shouldn't be helping our neighbors to the south who, as of now, are in much worse shape than we are.
You may have seen the photos on social media, of National Guard soldiers at a home improvement store in Queensbury on Friday, loading a truck (singular) with paper towels, cleaning supplies and cleaning equipment.
The soldiers, activated to help try to stem this burgeoning coronavirus crisis, were quoted by some as saying they were taking the goods downstate, where the outbreak is the worst in the Northeast.
There have been many indignant Facebook posts in the days since. There goes our good old governor, despised by many around here, having the audacity to take from us to help those who are in more need!
A member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors happened to be at the store at the time. He told me he talked to one of the commanding officers, who said they needed to "requisition" them under a state of emergency.
You have free articles remaining.
They chatted about the appearance of the situation, and he told me there were a few pickup truck loads taken away by the time he left.
We've gotten a few inquiries about the picture and Facebook posts, asking if they were true. Yes, it appears they are true. But really, under the circumstances, why does anyone care that some much-needed cleaning supplies were taken a few hours south?
Are the residents of Rockland County, Westchester County or wherever who may benefit from those supplies less important than us? Aren't we all humans, New York residents and Americans?
I would argue that stemming the outbreak down there is very important for us, as it is less than three hours away. The worse it gets there, the worse it gets for us, eventually.
So until this is over, let's do away with the political indignation and upstate/downstate garbage, and do what we need to do to help our fellow citizens get through this.
--Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com