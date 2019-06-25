{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmer Fredette

Phoenix Suns guard Jimmer Fredette warms up before the start of their NBA game against the Utah Jazz on March 25 in Salt Lake City.

 Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Life is all about being in the right situation at the right time. Unfortunately for Jimmer Fredette's desire to play a regular role in the NBA, he has yet to find the right situation.

The news that Jimmer will get a chance to prove himself on the Golden State Warriors summer league team might be his last shot at a spot in the best hoops league in the world. And it would seem the Warriors, who seem to know how to get the best out of shooters, would be a good fit for a bomber like Jimmer.

Any of us who followed Jimmer's career know the guy can shoot. But shooting is all about confidence and rhythm, and if you don't know how much you are going to play, and don't get a chance to get into a rhythm, it's tough to find the range.

Who knows how his NBA career would have wound up if he hadn't been drafted by Sacramento, where he got off to an awful start with a bad coach and me-first players like Tyreke Evans and Demarcus Cousins to browbeat him.

He never really got a legitimate shot after that, even when Phoenix picked him up for a few games earlier this year, pigeon-holed as a tweener guard who was too small to play the two but too slow to play or guard the point. But innovative teams are finding ways to open things up for shooters who can hit threes, and Jimmer has shown he can hit threes.

You have to give the guy credit for continuing to pursue his dream.

He could take guaranteed money in Europe or Asia, more money than the vast majority of us could dream of, to play in leagues that are a notch or two below the NBA. But I think deep down he knows what many of us still believe, that he never got a real chance, and that if he gets one he can still play with the best basketball players in the world.

-- Don Lehman

