The continued success of the organized crime group known as the "Felony Lane Gang" is quite confounding in this day and age.
We live in an era where we are bombarded with news and information, on the Internet, social media, television, print media and radio.
So why is it that people are still being victimized by this organization that targets one thing -- purses and wallets left in vehicles, when there has been warning after warning about this?
It's a pretty simple crime to prevent. Heed the message that police have blasted relentlessly for nearly three years; don't leave valuables in a vehicle, even if you lock it, think you hid them and are only going to be out of your vehicle for a few minutes.
These thugs roam the country doing this. They have it down to a science. They surveil park and gym parking lots.
They hit quickly, smash windows and are gone in seconds. And when they get a wallet, they use credit cards, make fake checks and cash out before moving on to the next area.
Now I understand that people will sometimes forget and leave things in vehicles. And law enforcement always publicly says you can't blame a victim for a crime, though privately many shake their heads at the things people do to make themselves susceptible to being ripped off.
The continued success this group has had shows people just aren't paying attention or listening to a simple crime prevention message.
I've personally written at least nine articles about this group committing crimes in our region, dating back to November 2016. Local TV news, police social media and countless others have spread that message as well.
Sadly, this is not the Glens Falls region of the 1950s, or even the 1980s. There are a lot of people out there who will steal from anyone at anytime.
If you don't want to become a victim, you have to stay aware of what's going on.
-- Don Lehman
