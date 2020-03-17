BLOG: In the construction world, the beat goes on

The effect of the coronavirus crisis has become clear in many parts of life and sectors of the business world. But on construction sites, life continues.

I drove by a few sites the last day or so, and it was clear that the virus outbreak is no affecting the need to get projects done. The worksites where there will be a new Stewart's store in Glens Falls, new shopping plaza on Route 9 in Queensbury and new Starbucks on Route 9 in the outlets all buzzed with activity Monday and Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It looked like "social distancing" was not really a thing among the work crews. Realistically, it can't be for many construction jobs.

It was good to see that this virus outbreak has not stopped progress, at least for now. And let's hope those construction crews, who have to work in conditions that aren't sanitary, keep working and the owners of these properties keep their projects going. Our economy needs it.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.