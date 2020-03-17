You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: In the construction world, the beat goes on
Route 9 worksite

Concrete was being poured at a worksite on Route 9 in Queensbury where a new Starbuck's shop is planned. Local construction sites are still buzzing with activity as the rest of the national slows down for coronavirus concerns.

The effect of the coronavirus crisis has become clear in many parts of life and sectors of the business world. But on construction sites, life continues.

I drove by a few sites the last day or so, and it was clear that the virus outbreak is no affecting the need to get projects done. The worksites where there will be a new Stewart's store in Glens Falls, new shopping plaza on Route 9 in Queensbury and new Starbucks on Route 9 in the outlets all buzzed with activity Monday and Tuesday.

It looked like "social distancing" was not really a thing among the work crews. Realistically, it can't be for many construction jobs.

It was good to see that this virus outbreak has not stopped progress, at least for now. And let's hope those construction crews, who have to work in conditions that aren't sanitary, keep working and the owners of these properties keep their projects going. Our economy needs it.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

