I wrote a sad story this week about Aron Steves, the Queensbury man who was nearly killed when his bicycle was hit by a truck last December.
I had written about the crash last year when it happened, and as the news cycle moved forward, pretty much had forgotten about the fact that the driver was never found.
When Steves called our newsroom last week to seek some help for police to crack the case, I remembered that we had heard at one point that police were close to making an arrest. That hasn't happened, though Warren County sheriff's officers believe they know who was responsible, and are working with the Warren County District Attorney's Office.
I sat down with Steves and his girlfriend the other day, and was taken by his positive outlook and attitude despite what he had been through. His family of four is living in a tiny motor home, heading into winter, and the property owner where they have been parked is ushering them off the property.
While most people who are hit by a vehicle will have their bills and loss of income covered by the offending driver's insurance, Steves got no help.
I gave them some ideas for organizations that can help, and asked them if anyone had set up a fundraiser for him, and they thought a relative might have. I called that relative, who lives out west, but didn't hear back.
After the article was published Wednesday, we heard from a lot of people who want to help Steves. Among them was one of our paper carriers, Bruce Van Eerde, who said he would start a Go Fund Me account and get all of the money to Steves. Our management here vouches for him, and I will make sure that happens.
Here is the link to the account, www.gofundme.com/f/4pwtdz-hit-and-run-victim?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B4904-welcome-wp-v5.
(I donated, even though reporters maybe technically aren't supposed to do so for someone involved with a story they are covering. I meant to hit "anonymous," but sent it through and forgot to do so. No one can deny that Steves was just an innocent victim of circumstance. While many of our readers may think I don't have a heart, I do for the right causes.)
-- Don Lehman
