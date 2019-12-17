BLOG: Hooters, and the non-story of the year

Every December we in the journalism business, at least what's left of it, are asked to come up with our "stories" of the year. I've never really understood the allure of this, or figured out who actually reads the synopses of our "top" stories. But it's just what we do here.
I can tell you, however, that I have already determined my top "non-story" of the year. And if you haven't heard yet about this remarkable, child-scarring scandal, here it is:
A local sports coach took his team to a sports bar with a funny name where the female waitresses show some skin!
Yes, it's a lot less skin than they will see with the waitresses at many bars in Lake George or Saratoga Springs, or any beach during the summer, or on any social media platform. And then there's the hardcore content that can be accessed via the smartphones virtually every kid over the age of 6 has these days.
But still, Hooters! It has to be a bad, corrupting place with a name like that!
The horror.
Back in early November, days after the Lake George varsity soccer coach had the audacity to have a little fun with his team after a season-ending loss, we were getting many emails from one person who was very upset about this. We know it was one person because he/she used our tip email account with the same email address, over and over and over.
He/she also sent repeated email tips about another Lake George school staff disciplinary issue, and was clearly hell-bent on dirtying up the district, for whatever reason.
So the editors discussed whether taking a group of young men to a Hooters was really a newsworthy event in 2019, and the conclusion was it was probably not the best idea but not the end of the world. If the coach was fired or public disciplinary action taken, that could change the analysis.
Since then, this horrific event was reported on last week by the Times Union of Albany, and then picked up by media around the country who poked fun at it. As was our editorial reaction, most of the social media commentary on it that I saw was along the lines of, Who cares?
The funny thing was a lot of the coverage often talked about the coach being "under fire," but there didn't seem to be anyone publicly complaining about it.
And even the students at the school saw how ludicrous it was, as we got a message from one complaining that bullying and drug use get inadequate attention, but taking a varsity sports team to a sports bar where waitresses essentially wear conservative (for this day and age) bathing suits becomes a national story.
Meanwhile, I communicate frequently with a retired local police officer who is part of an online group that is trying to get Twitter and Facebook to remove the rampant child pornography that is shared publicly through their social media networks. No one is interested in that story, and he lamented that anyone was concerned about a trip to Hooters with everything else that goes on around us.
Priorities, people.
-- Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com