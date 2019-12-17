BLOG: Hooters, and the non-story of the year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He/she also sent repeated email tips about another Lake George school staff disciplinary issue, and was clearly hell-bent on dirtying up the district, for whatever reason.

So the editors discussed whether taking a group of young men to a Hooters was really a newsworthy event in 2019, and the conclusion was it was probably not the best idea but not the end of the world. If the coach was fired or public disciplinary action taken, that could change the analysis.

Since then, this horrific event was reported on last week by the Times Union of Albany, and then picked up by media around the country who poked fun at it. As was our editorial reaction, most of the social media commentary on it that I saw was along the lines of, Who cares?

The funny thing was a lot of the coverage often talked about the coach being "under fire," but there didn't seem to be anyone publicly complaining about it.

And even the students at the school saw how ludicrous it was, as we got a message from one complaining that bullying and drug use get inadequate attention, but taking a varsity sports team to a sports bar where waitresses essentially wear conservative (for this day and age) bathing suits becomes a national story.