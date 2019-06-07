{{featured_button_text}}
Hamilton County judge candidates

From left, Tatiana Coffinger, James Hyde and Marsha Purdue are vying for the Hamilton County judge post. 

Campaigns for judgeships are usually fairly quiet, reserved efforts, since the candidates are fairly limited by judicial ethics rules as to what they can say and do.

That hasn't stopped the candidates for Hamilton County judge from engaging in one of the more contentious races we have seen around here in a while, particularly in the quiet county of just over 5,000 residents in the heart of the Adirondacks.

There have been Supreme Court challenges for ballot lines with allegations of fraud, appeals of Board of Elections rulings, and most recently, an unusual challenge of a minor party ballot name.

Tatiana Coffinger had gotten signatures to run on the "Family Justice Party" line, but opponent Marsha Purdue questioned whether that party's name was too similar to the "Working Families Party" line.

No one has the Working Families Party line in the race.

The county Board of Elections was asked to weigh in, and sided with Coffinger that the party name was fine.

"I hope we can get beyond the legal wrangling and just let the voters have an opportunity to cast their ballots for the most qualified candidate," Coffinger said in a news release.

(We found out Saturday that Purdue has filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court over this issue.)

Coffinger earlier lost a legal challenge brought by Purdue over the Independence Party line.

Coffinger, Purdue and James Hyde, all lawyers, will face off in primaries on June 25 for the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties lines. 

-- Don Lehman

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

