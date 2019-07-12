{{featured_button_text}}
Glens Falls paving

Paving crews prepare for work on Kensingon Road in Glens Falls on Wednesday morning. Kensington and adjacent Horicon Avenue and Jerome Avenue are being paved this week.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

Nearly everywhere I drove in Glens Falls this week, I ran into paving crews. And while the detours can be a pain for a day or two, the work was certainly much needed.

Parts of Kensington Road had gotten to the point they were embarrassing, frankly. Stretches of Horicon Avenue and Jerome Drive were almost as bad. Those roads are now smoother than much of the Northway, with other streets around the city getting resurfacing this week, too. Part of Cooper Street and Hope Avenue were among them.

In all, the city has 22 streets on its paving list this summer, a significant increase over the past few years, according to our City Hall reporter, Michael Goot. Kudos to Mayor Dan Hall and the Common Council for finding the money to get it done. My car's suspension thanks you.

-- Don Lehman

