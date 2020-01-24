BLOG: Girard is silencing the haters

Many people who watched the Syracuse-Notre Dame basketball game the other night noted that our local star, Joe Girard III, put up 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals, playing all 40 minutes.
To me, though, the play that summed up how Girard has adjusted to big-time college basketball occurred as the final horn sounded. That's when Girard, who was fighting for the ball with Notre Dame guard TJ Gibbs, won the battle, then stuffed the ball back into the gut of Gibbs.
Gibbs was not happy. Girard hustled off with the W after an impressive game, and that play showed me Girard is feeling confident on the court.
Basketball is a game of confidence, particularly for shooters like Girard.
Every sports fan around here had an opinion about Girard's career trajectory as he finished up a monumental career at Glens Falls High.
Many thought he was too small, not quick enough and hadn't seen the level of competition needed to succeed at a place like Syracuse. How much time would he get as a freshman with an ACC schedule? Why not just choose a mid-major like Siena or UAlbany, where he would get more playing time?
Well, experts like Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim knew better, which is why he is a national championship-winning coach and we are not.
Halfway through his freshman year, Girard is averaging 12.2 points per game. But telling to me is he is playing 31.7 minutes per game, fourth highest on the team, with just two turnovers per game. And those numbers have improved as he season has gone along.
Girard got some high praise from Boeheim and others after that game the other night. ESPN commentator Dan Dakich called him a "stud" a few days earlier during a game.
As a freshman playing in arguably the toughest college basketball league in the world, he will have his ups and downs. But the ups are occurring a lot sooner than many who watched him grow up around here thought.
