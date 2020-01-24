BLOG: Girard is silencing the haters

Many people who watched the Syracuse-Notre Dame basketball game the other night noted that our local star, Joe Girard III, put up 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals, playing all 40 minutes.

To me, though, the play that summed up how Girard has adjusted to big-time college basketball occurred as the final horn sounded. That's when Girard, who was fighting for the ball with Notre Dame guard TJ Gibbs, won the battle, then stuffed the ball back into the gut of Gibbs.

Gibbs was not happy. Girard hustled off with the W after an impressive game, and that play showed me Girard is feeling confident on the court.

Basketball is a game of confidence, particularly for shooters like Girard.

Every sports fan around here had an opinion about Girard's career trajectory as he finished up a monumental career at Glens Falls High.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Many thought he was too small, not quick enough and hadn't seen the level of competition needed to succeed at a place like Syracuse. How much time would he get as a freshman with an ACC schedule? Why not just choose a mid-major like Siena or UAlbany, where he would get more playing time?