Part of the problematic work zone near Exit 18 of the Northway was cleared in recent days, but the bulk of the work will transition to the southbound lanes for the next few weeks.
Drivers headed south on the interstate Tuesday morning found traffic restricted to one lane, resulting in a backup, for at least part of the morning.
Northbound drivers had smooth sailing though, as the work zone that had resulted in some accidents and close calls for drivers entering the highway was cleared just before the holiday weekend.
Bryan Viggiani, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation, said the southbound lane work will continue for the next couple of weeks, weather-depending. So expect delays and lane reductions there.
Contractors are working on the Luzerne Road overpass just north of Exit 18, and Viggiani said work below the overpass will continue after the work on top is done.
The northbound lane work ended with a flurry of accidents, as several cars were reportedly damaged when they hit debris on the road the night of Oct. 4. It was unclear what they hit, but a woman was charged with driving while intoxicated in the area that night as well.
-- Don Lehman
