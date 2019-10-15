{{featured_button_text}}
Exit 18 merging

Vehicles merge onto a newly configured entrance to the northbound Northway lanes at Exit 18 on Tuesday. Construction has resulted in changes that have led to accidents and complaints.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

Part of the problematic work zone near Exit 18 of the Northway was cleared in recent days, but the bulk of the work will transition to the southbound lanes for the next few weeks.

Drivers headed south on the interstate Tuesday morning found traffic restricted to one lane, resulting in a backup, for at least part of the morning.

Northbound drivers had smooth sailing though, as the work zone that had resulted in some accidents and close calls for drivers entering the highway was cleared just before the holiday weekend.

Bryan Viggiani, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation, said the southbound lane work will continue for the next couple of weeks, weather-depending. So expect delays and lane reductions there.

Contractors are working on the Luzerne Road overpass just north of Exit 18, and Viggiani said work below the overpass will continue after the work on top is done.

The northbound lane work ended with a flurry of accidents, as several cars were reportedly damaged when they hit debris on the road the night of Oct. 4. It was unclear what they hit, but a woman was charged with driving while intoxicated in the area that night as well.

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments