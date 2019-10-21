A new moving on Netflix uses the Ethan Allen tourboat disaster to get into the story of the Panama Papers, the documents that exposed massive off-shore financial fraud nearly a decade ago.
Titled "The Laundromat," the film offers an interesting remake of the horrific 2005 capsizing on Lake George that claimed 20 lives as it gets into the story of the Panama Papers.
Among that fraud was the phony insurance policy that Ethan Allen owner Shoreline Cruises purchased over the Internet to insure their tourboats. So when claims related to the horrific tragedy were made, Shoreline and its owners were not insured.
Federal prosecutions ensued, and many of the players involved refused to come to the U.S. to be prosecuted.
How our memories fade. One entertainment writer explained to readers that the Ethan Allen capsizing really happened. Fourteen years ago, it was the lead story across the world for days.
"So, as much as the film leans on satire, this tragic depiction is quite accurate," writer John Dotson opined.
It was a day we will never forget in our newsroom. Our phones rang off the hook with calls from media in Russia, Japan and Germany, as well as dozens around the U.S. sought information about one of the worst inland maritime disasters in our nation's history.
-- Don Lehman
