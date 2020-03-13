BLOG: Enough with the false virus case numbers

I was talking to someone today about having an elderly family member in Maine, and the person responded, "She should be safe, there are no cases there."

A short time later, there were three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maine.

But having followed the way this has transpired, I had a very strong suspicion any data that showed no cases in an entire state was misleading, just as it is very likely misleading to say there are no cases in Warren or Washington counties as of Friday afternoon because there are no "confirmed" cases.

There has been very little testing to confirm whether the chest cold your uncle had, or that I had a few weeks ago, was COVID-19 or some other malady.

The truth is the federal government's woeful lack of preparation for this pandemic, which has included a frustrating lack of testing, has led to false hopes that this virus has not spread to parts of our area.

I have little doubt that it has, we need to acknowledge that, and live our lives like that for the foreseeable future.