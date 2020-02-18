BLOG: End the "winter break" waste of time

The other night my teenage daughter was lamenting that there was nothing to do during winter break. It seems to be a conversation we have every February.
The "winter break" week of school vacation is an absolute waste of time for many, if not most, of us. Some of the privileged will go away to warmer environs. Others will ski, snowmobile or do other snow-related winter activities.
But for most families with young kids around here, it's a fight to find childcare for the week and/or keep kids occupied. The weather is often too cold to be outside for very long, travel can be dicey.
Few businesses are hiring or have hours for teenage workers this time of year, so kids can't even make a few bucks. And there are only so many trips to the library, mall or Target that you can do to kill time.
Why do kids need a week off just 5-6 weeks after having two weeks off around Christmas? And why do some schools actually start winter break on the Friday before Presidents weekend? You have a week off coming up, you really need to tack on that extra day, too?
And I don't want to hear that faux reasoning that the week off is to save school heating costs, which I've heard before. What does that save, a few thousand dollars at most in these budgets that are tens or hundreds of millions of dollars? The schools aren't shut down this week, there are still winter sports games and practices.
The only saving grace is that this week off helps local businesses at a slow time of year, particularly if there is snow and snowmobilers can use local trails. But when there is little to no snow, it's a slow time for businesses, too.
Many of those businesses would rather have the help of teenage workers in mid-June, when the school year has ended in many states and summer visitors begin to arrive.
So let's keep kids in school this week, get them out a week earlier in June, when the weather is good, so that New York's school schedule matches up with those of other states and parents don't dread mid-February.
-- Don Lehman
