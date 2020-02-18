BLOG: End the "winter break" waste of time

The other night my teenage daughter was lamenting that there was nothing to do during winter break. It seems to be a conversation we have every February.

The "winter break" week of school vacation is an absolute waste of time for many, if not most, of us. Some of the privileged will go away to warmer environs. Others will ski, snowmobile or do other snow-related winter activities.

But for most families with young kids around here, it's a fight to find childcare for the week and/or keep kids occupied. The weather is often too cold to be outside for very long, travel can be dicey.

Few businesses are hiring or have hours for teenage workers this time of year, so kids can't even make a few bucks. And there are only so many trips to the library, mall or Target that you can do to kill time.

Why do kids need a week off just 5-6 weeks after having two weeks off around Christmas? And why do some schools actually start winter break on the Friday before Presidents weekend? You have a week off coming up, you really need to tack on that extra day, too?