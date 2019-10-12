The region lost a great man earlier this year when former teacher, county planner, volunteer and hockey official Dan Kane passed away at the young age of 65.
Kane's loved ones, friends and former colleagues have been working to find ways to memorialize him in the weeks since, and their efforts have quickly come to fruition.
The Adirondack 46ers honored Kane last month with its "Founder's Award," as he was an avid hiker, 46ers and tireless volunteer for ADK.
A memorial scholarship has been set up in Kane's name at Queensbury High School, where he taught history for 15 years.
And if you drive on Peggy Ann Road in Queensbury, you will see an addition to the "adopt-a-highway" program there, with a new sign honoring Kane and his late father, Herbert Kane.
The Kanes' loved ones have adopted part of the road for periodic cleanups, carting away a pickup truckload of garbage during the first roadside cleanup in his honor last weekend.
(The family had previously adopted the road under Herbert Kane's name, and added Dan to the sign recently as well).
"He contributed so much to the community and I'm trying to keep it all alive with these tributes to him," said Dan's daughter, Emily Kane.
For more information about donating to the scholarship, email qbyscholarship@gmail.com or log on to sites.google.com/a/queensburyschool.org/queensbury-community-scholarship-association/home.
(The website doesn't seem to have been updated with Dan's scholarship yet, it appears. But it is on forms that have been sent out.)
-- Don Lehman
