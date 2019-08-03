Everywhere you go around Queensbury this summer, there is construction going on. Stewart's on Aviation Road is in the midst of an expansion. Two vacant properties on Upper Glen Street, the former Friendly's restaurant and former Toys 'R Us, are being converted for new use.
Toys 'R Us will become the home to Aldi, while O'Reilly Auto Parts is going into the former eatery across the street from Price Chopper.
Work has also begun at the former Kmart store on Dix Avenue for conversion into a U-Haul rental and storage center. What appears to be storage units arrived on the back of the property in recent days.
The construction at Queensbury High School continues as well, with the remainder of the front parking lot finally rounding into shape. Will it be done in time for Superintendent Doug Huntley's retirement early next year?
-- Don Lehman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.