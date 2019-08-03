{{featured_button_text}}
Former Kmart

The former Kmart on Dix Avenue is becoming a new center for U-Haul rentals.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

Everywhere you go around Queensbury this summer, there is construction going on. Stewart's on Aviation Road is in the midst of an expansion. Two vacant properties on Upper Glen Street, the former Friendly's restaurant and former Toys 'R Us, are being converted for new use.

Toys 'R Us will become the home to Aldi, while O'Reilly Auto Parts is going into the former eatery across the street from Price Chopper.

Work has also begun at the former Kmart store on Dix Avenue for conversion into a U-Haul rental and storage center. What appears to be storage units arrived on the back of the property in recent days.

The construction at Queensbury High School continues as well, with the remainder of the front parking lot finally rounding into shape. Will it be done in time for Superintendent Doug Huntley's retirement early next year?

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments