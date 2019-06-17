Anyone who wanted to see the impact of what Matt Congdon had accomplished through his tireless efforts at the Glens Falls Youth Center need only to try to get into the Glens Falls Elks Lodge the night of Nov. 21, 2015.
That was the day that the community rallied to support Congdon after funding cuts endangered the Youth Center. And turn out we did, for hours of fun, music and raffles, the lodge so packed that you couldn't move. People were turned away but made donations anyway, and some waited around outside in the cold to be let in as others left so the hall didn't surpass its capacity.
That night railed nearly $35,000 for the center, which was matched by other philanthropic efforts. But as he dealt with diabetes-related problems that cost him both of his legs, Congdon wasn't able to physically do as much at that point. So the community took over, as kind of a thank you for all that Congdon has done in growing the youth center to such a valuable part of Glens Falls.
I didn't know Matt as well as many, including colleague Dave Blow, who became a good friend to Congdon as he chronicled all he did while battling serious health problems.
But I do know of many of the success stories and people who thank Congdon for helping them get their lives on track, people like Brenda Fairbanks and former Glens Falls Police officer, now Warren County sheriff's officer Donnie Long, who say they don't know where they would have wound up, if not for Congdon.
Congdon died last week at the age of 60. The last years were hard for him as his health worsened. But I like to think that those years were made easier knowing the Youth Center was in the good hands of his daughter, and the memories of the good that he did with his life.
-- Don Lehman
