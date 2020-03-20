BLOG: Closure makes many realize how vital the Y is to the community

I've bumped into a few fellow Glens Falls Family YMCA members the last few days at work assignments, since the Y and other gyms were closed indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak, and the conversation quickly turned to how much we were missing our visits there.
For many longtime members a trip to the Y is about more than getting a workout, as I'm sure it is at many other gyms.
Those of us who frequent the Y have become friends with many our fellow members, and pretty much every visit leads to chats with members and staff who have also become friends. To many, it's as much or more about the social interaction than the chance to take a class, run or lift some weights.
And then there are all the children's programs, the gymnastics, swimming and other youth sports that parents and kids have lost. Our family's 25-year membership led to a part-time job there for my son.
I struggle with the fact this and many other routines we take for granted have come to an end, temporarily.
My wife and I are trying to find new workout routines. Nightly walks and weekend hikes are good, but it's hard to replace a good 90-minute hoops run and trip through the Nautilus-type machines, or my wife's yoga and workout classes.
Many who play in our Wednesday night Y basketball league socialize regularly, and have been playing together for 20-plus years. We have lost our Queensbury Rec basketball program, too.
We last played March 11, as the virus outbreak and concerns were starting to ramp up. We had a lower turnout than usual, and those who were there knew it might be the last time we ran together for a while.
We talk now about playing outside when the weather warms. We text regularly and lament the absence while still talking a little smack.
In the grand scheme of things, the loss of this part of our routine is a minor inconvenience. But it is just one overlooked aspect of the local fabric of life that is gone for now, and I already miss it more than I thought I would.
-- Don Lehman
