Dan Kane touched a lot of lives before he passed away in August at the age of 65.
A former teacher, hockey official, Warren County official and dedicated Adirondack Mountain Club volunteer, a scholarship has been set up in his memory at Queensbury High School, where he taught. And a local artist has designed a beautiful Christmas ornament to help grow that scholarship fund.
Stephanie Guzik Lendrum designed and hand created the Adirondack-themed ornament, which will be sold at Wednesday's Adirondack Thunder game as well as through Lendrum's website, www.cedarandpearl.com.
Lendrum said she and her husband knew Kane and his family for years.
You have free articles remaining.
"After his passing, I saw the outpouring of support from the community. There were cleanups, memorial hikes, and hockey events. I wanted to give back too, and it just seemed fitting that my gift to his memory would come from my art," she wrote. "And being a big supporter of higher education, I thought it was perfect that my ornament should benefit his memorial scholarship."
Ornaments are $15 apiece, and only 100 were produced. All proceeds to go to the Dan Kane Memorial Scholarship Fund.
To donate to the scholarship fund, go to sites.google.com/a/queensburyschool.org/queensbury-community-scholarship-association/brochure.
— Don Lehman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.