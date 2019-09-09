{{featured_button_text}}

It had been more than a decade since I had attended Adirondack Nationals car show in Lake George. In my younger days I could talk supersports and Mopar vs. GM vs. Ford with the best of them, but interests change.

The last time I was up in Lake George for the show was when local police had to restructure their response to the show after what was described as a near-riot among attendees.

Show organizers, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, State Police and Lake George village officials have all but perfected traffic and crowd control at the event in the years since, and the result is one of the biggest weekends of the year in Lake George.

Perfect weather this weekend brought out a massive crowd, with gawkers lined up six and seven deep along Canada Street for Saturday night's car cruise. It's a great place for people-watching as well.

Traffic and parking were an issue for those of us trying to get in and out of the village, but that is to be expected when tens of thousands descend on a village.

Restaurants had a 40-minute wait for a table Saturday night, and I didn't see any motel vacancy signs. Yes, some village streets have a new black sheen from tires being spun, but the overall impact on the economy is huge.

If you appreciate classic cars, the car show is a great way to spend a few hours as summer comes to an end.

-- Don Lehman

