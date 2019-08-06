{{featured_button_text}}
Burdo papi

Gregg Burdo's top cat, Papi, lounges around his compound this week, a feline friend behind her.

I've had a few readers ask me in recent weeks how Gregg Burdo was doing during this hot summer. I stopped by to see him one of those insanely hot, humid days late last month, and found he was still plugging along with his feline friends.

His encampment in the woods of Queensbury is in a nice spot where he has a cool stream nearby, and it was probably 10 degrees cooler where he was than outside of the woods. That said, it was still hot, and he doesn't have the luxury of air conditioning like many of us. The cats were clearly sluggish, and Gregg was a bit concerned about his favorite cat, Papi, who recently turned 10. Papi had slowed down recently, and he didn't know whether it was old age or just the weather.

(As an aside, I stopped by Tuesday, Gregg wasn't around but Papi was, and he seemed to have perked up.)

Gregg has taken to feeding them a more expensive brand of canned cat food, about $2 per can, and he said he had noticed improvements in their health.

When Gregg and I chatted, I mentioned how my wife and I were planning a camping trip, but were a bit worried about the heat and possibility of rain. Then I remembered who I was talking to, a guy who has lived in the woods for 30-plus years regardless of the weather. My concerns seemed a bit trivial, particularly after some hellacious thunderstorms he endured in the woods a few days earlier.

I asked Gregg if he needed anything, and he said no as usual. But if you want to help Burdo, a Vietnam veteran, donations can be made to help defray his cats' veterinary bills at Glens Falls Animal Hospital, at 66 Glenwood Avenue, Queensbury, 12804. WalMart gift cards are also useful to him, which can be sent to his post office box at PO Box 4683, Queensbury, 12804.

-- Don Lehman

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

