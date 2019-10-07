As the voice of the state high school basketball tournament in Glens Falls for decades, as well as an organizer of the tourney, Bill Wetherbee clearly loves the hardwood game.
So it was only fitting that when his 87th birthday came around earlier this month, he celebrated part of it with some time on the court at the Glens Falls YMCA.
Wetherbee is the oldest member of the group that gathers Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the Y for a couple of hours of pickup hoops, but the smooth shooter can still fill up the hoop when given the opportunity.
His YMCA courtmates surprised him Oct. 1 with a signed basketball and balloon to commemorate his 87th birthday on the court.
Wetherbee's distinguished voice and dedication to the state tourney landed him a spot in the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, one of many accolades the U.S. Army veteran, former South Glens Falls teacher, coach and school superintendent has garnered over the years.
— Don Lehman
