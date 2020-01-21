BLOG: Big weekend at Gore Mountain, for those who could get there

A friend told me he tried to go skiing at Gore Mountain Ski Center on Sunday morning, and the traffic was backed up from the access road onto Peaceful Valley Road. They waited in traffic that barely moved for nearly an hour, never did get to the mountain, turned around and headed home to ski West Mountain instead.

The new snow apparently brought the masses out to the mountain on Sunday and Monday. Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said there were major traffic issues, and many people couldn't get to the mountain.

There was a high school meet at the Ski Bowl portion of the resort, and some student skiers missed out because they were stuck in traffic, Hogan said.

"It was crazy," she said.

The result was a big three-day weekend for businesses in the North Creek area, though it was clear that some skiers went home unhappy, at least on Sunday.

Emily Stanton, marketing manager for Gore, said the issue seemed to be many skiers arriving around the same time.