{{featured_button_text}}
Balloons friday

Balloons lift off Friday night at Warren County Airport.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

I've been attending the Adirondack Balloon Festival for 30 years this year, starting before I came to work here when I was a college student in Vermont.

It has grown from a small festival that was held at SUNY Adirondack to the massive event we see now. And this year's incarnation was by far the biggest any of us have seen. Even the early morning launches were packed.

I feel bad for the people who couldn't get to the airport Saturday. I didn't go over Saturday, but my wife and a friend did, and when I saw traffic backed up on Aviation and Quaker roads at 3 p.m., I had a feeling they were going to have some trouble betting to the airfield.

They lucked out by having a parking pass, as when they got to Hicks Road, sheriff's officers were turning people away and telling them the airport was full. The parking pass got them in, but there were untold hundreds who either had to try and find private parking off site and walk in, or watch from outside the fence.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

There was some griping by those turned away, which is understandable. Many drive from the Albany area, some even farther. But there are only three rural roads to access the airport, and there is only so much traffic they can handle. Thankfully Warren County added the Ridge Road entrance for festival-goers a few years ago, that has helped tremendously.

But when the airport tarmac is full, it's full.

Lessons learned -- leave early, and buy a parking pass when the weather forecast is as perfect as it was this weekend.

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments