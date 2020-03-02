BLOG: Bags weren't banned everywhere, yet

Sunday was the first day of New York's plastic shopping bag ban, and my visit to a few stores during weekend shopping trips found a variety of compliance.

My Sunday morning trip to Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury found plastic bags at the cash registers, with the attendant at the self checkout telling me their paper bags had not arrived yet. I was surprised that a corporation like Walmart was behind on this, frankly.

I had my reusable bags, so I was all set anyway. I was pleasantly surprised to see lots of shoppers had them as well.

Later in the day, my wife and I made a trip to Crossgates Mall, where we forgot our bags and walked out with an armful of clothes from Macy's and a laptop bag from Best Buy. Lots of stores had paper bags, and shoppers were paying the nickel pricetag for them.

Stores have until the end of the month to use up old bags before the state begins enforcement.

