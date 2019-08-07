It's been a quiet 6 weeks since the Republican primary for Warren County sheriff, with the thousands of Jim LaFarr and Shawn Lamouree lawn signs disappearing from the landscape. LaFarr is a major in the sheriff's office, Lamouree the county's undersheriff.
LaFarr handily won the all-important GOP primary, and will have the GOP and Conservative lines for the November general election.
Lamouree has the Independence Party line, so he is on the ballot, too.
Lamouree has not made any announcement as to whether he plans to continue to campaign with just a lone minor party line in November. He told me earlier this week that he will clarify his status in the race in the coming days, though.
Lamouree's Facebook page for the sheriff race has disappeared, for whatever that means. His campaign website is still active, though there haven't been any updates on it since before the primary.
Because of the timing, Lamouree could not get off the ballot at this point. So votes can be cast for him whether or not he is actively campaigning.
Matt McDonald, the chairman of the Warren County Independence Party, has not responded to inquiries for comment this week. LaFarr said he hasn't heard anything new on the race in recent weeks, and is preparing to continue to campaign before the next ballots are cast.
— Don Lehman
