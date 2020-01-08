BLOG: Add Washington County judge to list of 'bail reform' critics

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan made it clear this week that he is not a fan of the state's new bail laws, or how the state Legislature arrived at them.

McKeighan was required by law to release Michael Zakrzewski, a three-time felony from Watervliet who had been in Washington County Jail since last June for allegedly trying to use counterfeit $100 bills to pay a court fine in Fort Edward, and then lying to a grand jury that reviewed his case.

Zakrzewski faces two felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and single counts of first-degree perjury, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misdemeanor making a false written statement after an investigation by Fort Edward Police and the U.S. Secret Service.

Zakrzewski's list of charges does not include any of the offenses for which bail can be set under the state's new "bail reform" laws, so his counsel made a motion to have him released from jail on his own recognizance. But he has a years-long history of not appearing for prior court proceedings that included at least nine failures to show up for court, as well as ties to Florida, where he has a felony conviction, records show.

