BLOG: A surreal Saturday

My normal routine on a Saturday morning includes a trip to Price Chopper in Queensbury for a weekly shopping trip, where I see the staff I see every Saturday (including Tim, the friendliest retail worker on the planet) and the same half-dozen customers who are early risers like me.
Usually I get to the store around 7:30 a.m., but today I figured I better get there earlier. So I pulled into the parking lot, which would normally have a dozen or so cars, to find easily three times that.
The store was far busier, the produce shelves bare of basics like bananas and potatoes.
When I saw the produce section, I figure the rest of the store would be in rough shape, but management had clearly called in extra staff to get shelves stocked, and several more registers were open than usual. I found most of what I needed, and grabbed a few extra packages of pasta, soup, granola bars and other non-perishables.
Tim, of course, was there, and was his usual jovial, helpful self.
It felt weird to be among so many people in the era of "social distancing."
You have free articles remaining.
On the ride home, I noticed the Silo seemed to have a good crowd for breakfast. My stop for gas put me next to Queensbury School Superintendent Kyle Gannon, who understandably looked like he had the weight of the world on his shoulders. We chatted about our kids, and the craziness of the last few days.
He had a day of conference calls ahead of him, and a short time later I heard why -- local schools were going to be closed for five weeks.
If you had told me a week ago that in a span of days we would see all sports leagues shut down and local schools shuttered for five weeks, I would have thought you were out of your mind. But here we are.
So my wife and I set out for a hike, a good activity for social distancing. We saw one other person on one of the town of Chester's trails. A boy and his dad played catch in a parking lot of North Warren Central School, while others played tennis.
On the way home, we passed by Martha's Dandee Creme, where it was opening day. It was mobbed, a piece of normalcy in this crazy few days. (No "social distancing" there for many, though."
It was reassuring to see that not everything has come undone. Tim was still manning his cash register, and a pandemic can't erase our desire for Martha's.
-- Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com