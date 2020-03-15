BLOG: A surreal Saturday

My normal routine on a Saturday morning includes a trip to Price Chopper in Queensbury for a weekly shopping trip, where I see the staff I see every Saturday (including Tim, the friendliest retail worker on the planet) and the same half-dozen customers who are early risers like me.

Usually I get to the store around 7:30 a.m., but today I figured I better get there earlier. So I pulled into the parking lot, which would normally have a dozen or so cars, to find easily three times that.

The store was far busier, the produce shelves bare of basics like bananas and potatoes.

When I saw the produce section, I figure the rest of the store would be in rough shape, but management had clearly called in extra staff to get shelves stocked, and several more registers were open than usual. I found most of what I needed, and grabbed a few extra packages of pasta, soup, granola bars and other non-perishables.

Tim, of course, was there, and was his usual jovial, helpful self.

It felt weird to be among so many people in the era of "social distancing."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}