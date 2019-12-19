BLOG: A minor league hockey team's visit to Glens Falls wasn't so pleasant

A sportswriter from Indianapolis wrote an interesting article recently for The Athletic sports website that chronicled a long East Coast Hockey League road trip, which included a "haunting" stop in Glens Falls.
The article recounts a Thanksgiving road trip by the Indy Fuel that included stops here as well as Portland, Maine and Worcester, Massachusetts.
It's an interesting blow-by-blow of the rigors of minor league sports in the ECHL where our Adirondack Thunder play, the long winter bus rides and unseen obstacles to getting on the ice.
The Queensbury Hotel gets some prominent mentions, including its history of supposedly being haunted. One former Manchester Monarch talks about a paranormal encounter he witnessed.
A local driver who cursed at players who didn't use a crosswalk in our friendly town also gets some attention.
Here's a link. It's a great read if you follow minor league sports, to see what players go through on these long bus trips. It's been a long time since my high school and college sports days, but some of the fondest memories of my life were on baseball and rugby road trips way back when.
-- Don Lehman
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com