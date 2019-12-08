{{featured_button_text}}

We get a lot of calls from local residents who are targets and even victims of online scams or phone scams. I've heard a lot of heartbreaking tales of local residents who lost large sums of money over the years.

The best defense is education and awareness, and it seems like the public has caught on to many of them, like the "grandparent" scam where con artists pose as a senior citizens grandchild to try to get money, or utility companies or government agencies.

It's very difficult for local police to investigate these schemes, as they often involve criminals who are overseas and/or spread around the country. But an article I read today in the Manchester, N.H. Union Leader newspaper shows that dogged determination and a little luck can bring these dirtbags to justice.

It's an interesting read, and another cautionary tale to never believe what a stranger tells you on the phone or internet until you do your due diligence.

-- Don Lehman

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

