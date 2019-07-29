{{featured_button_text}}
Stewart berries

Blueberries ripen on a bush at Stuberry Acres in Argyle.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

It may have been a tough spring for strawberry growers, but the region's blueberry and raspberry crops have prospered because of the rain we had in May and June.

We've been out a couple of times to pick berries at local berry farms, and found the picking was great. And there are few things tastier than local berries.

Both Stuberry Acres in Argyle and Liebig's Berries, just east of the state line in Granville, have bumper crops, the type where you can pick 7 or 8 pounds of berries in less than 15 minutes, sweeping big clusters of berries with one handful.

Stuberry's black raspberries came in great as well.

A few other local spots that offer blueberry picking include Winney's/Bacon Hill Blueberries just north of Schuylerville, Hand Melon Farm in Greenwich, Gardenworks in Salem and Strawberry Ridge in Middle Granville.

Blueberry season should last at least a few more weeks based on the berries we saw that were still to ripen. Later summer raspberry varieties are coming along as well.

-- Don Lehman

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments