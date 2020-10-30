BLOG: Words of thanks for all to see

Firefighters know the buildings well, and early in the pandemic the city Fire Department provided cloth masks for every Housing Authority apartment.

As the virus held on, the authority’s executive director, Bob Landry, wrote a letter to the editor in early May thanking businesses and agencies by name for their efforts in providing tenants with goods and services, including hand sanitizer, toilet paper, transportation and even Easter hams.

"This community stepped forward ... like I've never seen before," Landry reflected this week.

Several months after he wrote the letter, he continued the positive messaging in a long-term way, focusing on the EMTs, caregivers and other friendly faces who continue to lend a hand in and around the authority's vertical communities.

There was early talk of placing a large banner on the side of Stichman for people to see from a distance, but that was cost-prohibitive. In the end, he ordered a number of smaller banners and had them affixed to light poles in front of Stichman, as well as at Earl Towers in the heart of Hudson Falls and at Cronin High Rise across from Glens Falls City Hall. Banners were also installed at LaRose Gardens, the authority-run family apartment complex on the west side of Glens Falls.