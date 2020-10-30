BLOG: Words of thanks for all to see

The Glens Falls Housing Authority’s senior high-rises, two in the city and one in Hudson Falls, are clean, utilitarian and provide great views from upper floors.
Residents on the west side of Stichman Towers in Glens Falls could watch, in recent years, the construction of a parking garage and the renovation of an old mill into condominiums. Sunsets are a bonus for residents lucky enough to have a westerly view, more than compensating for the occasional noise from a rock concert in the arena below.
But not everything is city lights and sunshine for high-rise tenants every day, and a few of them need a bit of assistance in their day-to-day lives, whether in the form of personal care or regular delivery of a hot meal.
In normal times, home health aides and Meals on Wheels helpers regularly stepped into elevators for scheduled visits above. Because of the pandemic, visitation procedures were altered for residents’ safety, but professionals and aid agencies, as well as family members, continued to visit tenants under new protocols.
In recent years, police held “coffee with a cop” events in community rooms to suggest safety tips and answer questions from residents, some of whom are living alone for the first time and feeling vulnerable. Those community rooms, due to the pandemic, are now used by organizations to drop off meals at a central location rather than at apartment doors.
Firefighters know the buildings well, and early in the pandemic the city Fire Department provided cloth masks for every Housing Authority apartment.
As the virus held on, the authority’s executive director, Bob Landry, wrote a letter to the editor in early May thanking businesses and agencies by name for their efforts in providing tenants with goods and services, including hand sanitizer, toilet paper, transportation and even Easter hams.
"This community stepped forward ... like I've never seen before," Landry reflected this week.
Several months after he wrote the letter, he continued the positive messaging in a long-term way, focusing on the EMTs, caregivers and other friendly faces who continue to lend a hand in and around the authority's vertical communities.
There was early talk of placing a large banner on the side of Stichman for people to see from a distance, but that was cost-prohibitive. In the end, he ordered a number of smaller banners and had them affixed to light poles in front of Stichman, as well as at Earl Towers in the heart of Hudson Falls and at Cronin High Rise across from Glens Falls City Hall. Banners were also installed at LaRose Gardens, the authority-run family apartment complex on the west side of Glens Falls.
“When this coronavirus event happened, we would have been dead in the water without first responders,” Landry said. “I didn’t feel it was right to just take them for granted.”
The uniformed workers in the photos on the banners are not local people but are meant to represent the many local workers and volunteers on the front lines.
“We wanted to basically show an ambulance worker, a nurse … and they (the banner vendor) had photos to pick from,” Landry said. “It’s just a way for us to show our appreciation.”
Landry, who has headed the Housing Authority for 22 years, said he wanted first responders and caregivers to see a message of appreciation every time they arrived at the authority’s properties. He wanted others in the community to see those words of thanks too.
The banners, Landry said, will be around as long as the pandemic is.
“We plan on leaving them up until we are on the other side."
Bob Condon is the local news editor for The Post-Star. He can be reached at condon@poststar.com or by calling 518-742-3250 (office) or 518-932-5277 (cell).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!