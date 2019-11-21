Local officials are excited about a Texas-based plastic pipe company looking to open a manufacturing plant in Fort Edward.
They're excited that W.L. Plastics Corp. has noted the plant will create about 50 jobs. A company representative at the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency meeting said Monday that even more jobs could come down the pike, as W.L. Plastics looks to manufacture a new kind of pipe.
The representative, Mike Dahl, also said that a few of the management positions will be hired internally. That takes the number of jobs this community may be able to get down a little bit. Still, that's 40-something jobs, potentially.
Then Dahl said that the plant will be running 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The minimum salary is $30,000. Managers, who are the ones likely to be hired internally, may make up to $125,000.
While Dahl thinks there's a workforce to tap in this area, he said that after opening a manufacturing plant in Georgia, the company went through 800 hires to get the 50 people needed to work at the plant. He said a number of people didn't show up to work the next day.
There were some smiles and jokes about people in the south and why they didn't show up to their jobs.
But overnight hours and a minimum salary, combined with some of the company's reviews from workers online, show it might not be fair to just point to a southern stereotype.
Many of the company's reviews are good. On Indeed.com, for example, it gets 3.4 stars out of 5.
One negative review from a floor technician said, "one night the shift manager didn't even let me take my break for a 12hr shift was able to eat my lunch on my home at 8am instead of my 2am time."
Another review from a lead operator wrote, "Very long hours and a LOT of younger, cheaper workers that can't seem to be bothered with things like coming to work on time, if they come in at all. That leaves a small shift very short handed and having to take up the slack because a line can't be shut down when that worker didn't show up. ... New European owners started a 'zero tolerance' safety policy. Understandably, they want to improve their safety numbers to help their sales. This has the effect of creating a cutthroat environment in production and shipping. It seems to be aimed at getting rid of any worker they feel like. A lot of incidents go overlooked. But if you stub your own toe, they'll fire you if they think you're paid too much."
Another review from a recycler called it "a hot and fast paced job in which you must pay attention. Very hot building to work in and lots of fairly hard work. Not too bad if you pay attention and do what you're trained to do."
Other reviews applauded the increased attention to safety, the fast-paced environment and the ability to move up in the company.
— Gwendolyn Craig
