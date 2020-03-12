BLOG: Well, I was wrong

A few weeks ago, I got an early morning call from a reader who was asking for more information about an article I wrote about a Warren County employee who was quarantined when he returned from visiting a relative in China, as the world was just learning about the coronavirus.
She was very concerned, and wanted to know how and whether he was tested, and how he made out. We talked for a while, and heading into a busy day I kind of dismissed her concerns and repeated what we had been hearing, that it's just a type of cold virus that won't affect many. China botched the response, it won't be a big deal here.
(As far as we know, the county employee didn't get sick, but at this point, with coronavirus testing apparently so lacking, we may never know what the man's situation was.)
As most of us went about our lives in the weeks since, brushing off the news of this virus wreaking havoc in other parts of the world, I didn't give the conversation much thought, until the last few days. The caller, who said she was in the healthcare field, said that the public and healthcare system were not properly gearing up for what was to come.
That conversation stuck in the back of the mind.
As recently as Sunday, I wrote a blog post that with unfortunate timing was published in today's print edition, talking about how news of the virus spreading (apparently) slowly in our region hadn't stopped people from shopping, skiing and fishing over the weekend.
Well this situation has changed so rapidly, and so concerningly, it's becoming clear that this will be a life-altering and generational event, like 9/11. Whether or not the outbreak becomes full blown and we see mass casualties, businesses have been devastated by event closures. People will lose jobs and paychecks.
College students, and possibly high school students, will be losing out on educational opportunities.
The stock market crash has erased trillions of dollars from our retirement accounts.
When I wrote that blog post the other day, I think I was almost trying to convince myself this was all going to pass. But deep down, I had a bad feeling. I think I was trying to will that feeling away by being cavalier.
It didn't work.
We are in this now, and it's not going to be pretty, at the very least economically, and potentially socially with many serious illnesses or worse.
I pray we are up to the challenge.
-- Don Lehman
