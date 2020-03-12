BLOG: Well, I was wrong

A few weeks ago, I got an early morning call from a reader who was asking for more information about an article I wrote about a Warren County employee who was quarantined when he returned from visiting a relative in China, as the world was just learning about the coronavirus.

She was very concerned, and wanted to know how and whether he was tested, and how he made out. We talked for a while, and heading into a busy day I kind of dismissed her concerns and repeated what we had been hearing, that it's just a type of cold virus that won't affect many. China botched the response, it won't be a big deal here.

(As far as we know, the county employee didn't get sick, but at this point, with coronavirus testing apparently so lacking, we may never know what the man's situation was.)

As most of us went about our lives in the weeks since, brushing off the news of this virus wreaking havoc in other parts of the world, I didn't give the conversation much thought, until the last few days. The caller, who said she was in the healthcare field, said that the public and healthcare system were not properly gearing up for what was to come.

That conversation stuck in the back of the mind.