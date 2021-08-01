In the late summer of 2002, a year after 9/11, The Post-Star asked readers to reflect on that tragic day. The paper published many of those responses at the time, and in a blog last year I excerpted some that had never been published.

With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks just weeks away, The Post-Star wants to find out how those events still resonate with readers. Whether you were a child on 9/11 and want to reflect years later, or were a civic leader, firefighter or relief worker involved in post-9/11 recovery, or you watched the attacks unfold on TV from your couch or workplace, what are your memories and takeaways?

Did you do something different that day, that month or in later years because of 9/11?

For some, perhaps the memories of the attacks have been pushed into the background, surpassed by the losses from COVID-19 and more recent personal and national events; for others, remembrances of 9/11 may linger.

We will publish reader responses in our Saturday, Sept. 11, edition and on poststar.com. Also on that day, a special section will include additional reflections on the tragedy and its aftermath.

If interested, send an email of 250 words or less about Sept. 11 to The Post-Star at: newsroom@poststar.com. They should be sent by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

If you prefer to send your reflections through the mail, as some did in 2002, send those to Bob Condon, Local News Editor, The Post-Star, 76 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, so that they are received by Aug. 18.

Additionally, if civic leaders, responders, armed services members or residents with a special connection to Sept. 11 want to write a longer guest essay about how things have changed, or not, since 20 years ago, please email me at condon@poststar.com or call me at 518-742-3250 by Aug. 10 to suggest a focus.

Bob Condon is the local news editor for The Post-Star. He can be reached at condon@poststar.com or by calling 518-742-3250 (office) or 518-932-5277 (cell).

