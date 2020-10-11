BLOG: The quotable Joe Bruno

The set-up and the quote:

Bruno considers his opponent’s political career an asset to his own campaign. “I believe the voters are sick and tired of people like him who haven’t done much,” he said.

Zing.

Bruno, who had held no elective offices at the time, won the primary and then the Senate seat in November.

Two years earlier, Bruno, 45, working as an administrative assistant to state Assembly Speaker Perry Duryea, was quoted in a Post-Star story about his unanimous election as chairman of the Rensselaer County Republican Committee. He talked about keeping county Republicans unified after initially being challenged for the top county GOP spot:

“We’re going to argue, but when we argue, we’re going to argue together, and when it is over, we’re going to go out and win together.”

The unifying sentiment is positive and put together. I liked that one too. Maybe I should stop here.

But reading on, we are reminded that public statements do not reveal everything, and politics is politics.