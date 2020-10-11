BLOG: The quotable Joe Bruno

When a prominent person of a certain age dies and we focus a larger story on the person, I check the clips files. There are other ways to search for background stories through either Newspapers.com, which has digitized The Post-Star’s microfilm history, or internal digital archives that reach back roughly 30 years, but the trip to the brown metal drawers is a short walk and a first step.
There were numerous clips about the late Joseph Bruno, the former state Senate majority leader from the Troy area and a native of Glens Falls who died Tuesday at age 91.
Generally, I don’t think people should be defined by one or two quotes in a newspaper story, but most elected and appointed officials choose their words carefully and those words help develop a sketch of who they are.
Among the clips I shook out from 5-by-7 envelopes onto an office desk were a couple with quotes that grabbed my eye as I scanned the many words written about the man.
In a September 1976 Post-Star story, there is a Bruno quote with matter-of-fact bluntness that made me smile down on the yellowed newsprint. It is a short story about Bruno and Thomas Cholakis, who were vying for the GOP nomination in the same Senate district. Cholakis had served five years on the Rensselaer County Legislature.
The set-up and the quote:
Bruno considers his opponent’s political career an asset to his own campaign. “I believe the voters are sick and tired of people like him who haven’t done much,” he said.
Zing.
Bruno, who had held no elective offices at the time, won the primary and then the Senate seat in November.
Two years earlier, Bruno, 45, working as an administrative assistant to state Assembly Speaker Perry Duryea, was quoted in a Post-Star story about his unanimous election as chairman of the Rensselaer County Republican Committee. He talked about keeping county Republicans unified after initially being challenged for the top county GOP spot:
“We’re going to argue, but when we argue, we’re going to argue together, and when it is over, we’re going to go out and win together.”
The unifying sentiment is positive and put together. I liked that one too. Maybe I should stop here.
But reading on, we are reminded that public statements do not reveal everything, and politics is politics.
Frank Colarusso, one of Bruno’s earlier opponents for the county GOP chairman post, states in the same story that he withdrew his quest for the chairmanship because his support had dropped by some 6,000 votes.
What happened?
“Too many arms were twisted” is Colarusso’s quote.
Bob Condon is the local news editor for The Post-Star. He can be reached at condon@poststar.com or by calling 518-742-3250 (office) or 518-932-5277 (cell).
