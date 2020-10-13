BLOG: Thanks. You inspire me.

I eagerly await the next crop of the biweekly entries to get that jolt I need, and I’ve always been a firm believer of applauding good work and trying to raise people up, especially when they’re doing it for me.

It costs nothing and means so much.

Part of my email to them went like this:

I just felt compelled to say thanks for the effort on these blogs. As I type this, I honestly have tears in my eyes from what I'm reading. Not sad tears because they're awful, or because of what the virus is doing messing with our lives, but happy tears at the amazing, clever writing, the sharing of personal stories of hardships and triumphs and thankfulness and anger and wishfulness. I'm blown away and I tell anybody who asks "How's online teaching going?" that you guys are lifting me up and inspiring me with the power of your words and how you're putting them together. So thanks.

I’ve lived 53 years and have never seen anything so disruptive. This chapter, this long freaking chapter in our lives, will be felt for decades.

But you know what?

One of the biggest takeaways from it — for me — will be these blogs from these amazing students who are purging their souls telling their stories.