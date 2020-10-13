BLOG: Thanks. You inspire me.

I literally had tears in my eyes as I recently typed an email to the 18 students in my Castleton University Media Writing Class thanking them for their effort.
Despite a pandemic that forces us to teach and learn solely from a Zoom screen this semester, these students have consistently lifted me up and inspired me to try to do it better — just through their words typed on a screen.
I added a new assignment to the class this semester, a blog I’m calling “COVID Chronicles.” The thought behind it was, these are unprecedented times and these blogs can serve as a bizarre snapshot-in-time documenting the lives of CU students in a pandemic.
I’m so glad I did.
There have been angry blogs by frustrated students who didn’t bargain for this.
There have been sad ones, too, like a student fearing for a grandmother who contracted COVID-19, or others from students struggling mightily with mental illness that’s only been exacerbated by the isolation.
There was one written like an apology letter to her friends for not being present in their lives for months, out of fear of getting them sick and her getting sick.
But there were uplifting blogs about savoring family time, enjoying the safe confines of a mountaintop wilderness home, and even one about one student’s wedding, an event that no pandemic was going to stop.
I eagerly await the next crop of the biweekly entries to get that jolt I need, and I’ve always been a firm believer of applauding good work and trying to raise people up, especially when they’re doing it for me.
It costs nothing and means so much.
Part of my email to them went like this:
I just felt compelled to say thanks for the effort on these blogs. As I type this, I honestly have tears in my eyes from what I'm reading. Not sad tears because they're awful, or because of what the virus is doing messing with our lives, but happy tears at the amazing, clever writing, the sharing of personal stories of hardships and triumphs and thankfulness and anger and wishfulness. I'm blown away and I tell anybody who asks "How's online teaching going?" that you guys are lifting me up and inspiring me with the power of your words and how you're putting them together. So thanks.
I’ve lived 53 years and have never seen anything so disruptive. This chapter, this long freaking chapter in our lives, will be felt for decades.
But you know what?
One of the biggest takeaways from it — for me — will be these blogs from these amazing students who are purging their souls telling their stories.
I may compile them in a book to share, if for no other reason than to provide that Castleton University student snapshot — and to always have on my bookshelf to look at and reminisce fondly about what has otherwise been a pretty awful time in life.
And I’ll say it again. Thanks guys. You inspire me.
David Blow is a 30-year journalist and 15-year Media and Communication professor at Castleton University who sees story ideas in his sleep. This blog will be deal with observations, occurrences and people in the greater Glens Falls area. If readers have ideas for future posts, email them to davent67@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!