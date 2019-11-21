There was an interesting juxtaposition of stories on local TV news the other night.
One of the stations, I don't remember which, did a story on a new rest area on the state Thruway that cost over $18 million to renovate/build.
Moments later, a short blurb ran about the latest problem with the water system in the village of Whitehall, what was at least the seventh "boil water order" over the past 12 months as aged infrastructure crumbles. And those water problems have gotten worse this week as residents have been completely without water on-and-off for several days.
Where is the state assistance for these problems? Taxpayers in this hardscrabble village don't have the resources to pay for the work needed to provide them water, a basic need for human survival. Millions are needed and the state to which we pay astronomical amounts of taxes has yet to pledge any substantive help.
Why is the state spending $18 million on the Thruway rest area, $16 million on the Exit 18 Northway rest area, $12 million on a rest area on the Thruway near Amsterdam, with more rest area renovation projects on tap, but not helping municipalities like the village of Whitehall with its water problems, or the village of Lake George with the new sewer plant the state ordered it to build?
I understand that the rest areas may, emphasis on may, help tourism in some minute ways. But not having potable water or an adequate wastewater plant is a killer for a municipality's business and tax bases, not to mention potentially dangerous for residents.
— Don Lehman
