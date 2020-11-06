BLOG: Remembering Dirck Harrison

The Glens Falls area lost a character last week, a 93-year-old guy who still had a zest for life until only recently, when cancer finally took it away.
I met Dirck Harrison in 2018 to for a Q & A column after I learned he was headed to his 70th Yale reunion.
Not many people can say that.
Nor can they claim George H.W. Bush as a schoolmate. He was a great interview. A talker. The type of person reporters love.
But I got to know Harrison even more after the interview, in part because I found out he re-canes old chairs — and I had a dining room set from when my mother-in-law passed away that needed work.
I also learned, through my visits to drop off the chairs and pick them up, that he was a conversationalist like few others. You had to plan on a half-hour — at least — when making the trip.
He would talk about skiing, the military, furniture projects, Yale, his former minor league baseball star son, his grandkids and missing his wife, who died in 2017 from Alzheimer’s.
His legs didn’t work great, and bowed, but he still golfed until recently and loved to socialize and dine out.
He showed me pictures from parties he attended in the '70s, and always seemed to be in the middle of fun, with that huge gap-toothed trademark smile.
I’m drawn to storytellers like Harrison.
Sure, visiting him was an investment. He might corral you a bit, and basically block the door to keep chatting with you, but he was always interesting.
He was probably a little lonely, too, I’m sure.
But for the handful of times I went there, I always left happy.
And sometimes with a jar of his homemade pickles.
He made amazing dill spears and, interestingly, packed the top of the jars with the round slices.
He was proud of them and would always say that I could get more, but I had to bring the jar back.
I joked with his son in a text that he passed before I returned a jar from the last batch, and that I hoped he wouldn’t haunt me.
Matt Harrison responded that his dad had mentioned the pickle jar, but then gave me an "LOL."
I hope I made him chuckle despite the sadness.
That’s been my role when people die, try to make them laugh about something to ease things.
Another mutual friend of ours said Dirck often said that when cremated, he wanted his final resting spot to be in one of those pickle jars.
I had planned to use my last jar to store nuts and bolts, or something useful, as a tribute to his craftmanship.
But if the family wants it back for a loftier purpose, I’m happy to deliver it.
This old guy left an impact on me, and I’m grateful to have met him. He’s another example of one of the perks of getting to chat with people and bringing them to life for others to read about.
Rest in peace Dirck.
