BLOG: Remembering Dirck Harrison

The Glens Falls area lost a character last week, a 93-year-old guy who still had a zest for life until only recently, when cancer finally took it away.

I met Dirck Harrison in 2018 to for a Q & A column after I learned he was headed to his 70th Yale reunion.

Not many people can say that.

Nor can they claim George H.W. Bush as a schoolmate. He was a great interview. A talker. The type of person reporters love.

But I got to know Harrison even more after the interview, in part because I found out he re-canes old chairs — and I had a dining room set from when my mother-in-law passed away that needed work.

I also learned, through my visits to drop off the chairs and pick them up, that he was a conversationalist like few others. You had to plan on a half-hour — at least — when making the trip.

He would talk about skiing, the military, furniture projects, Yale, his former minor league baseball star son, his grandkids and missing his wife, who died in 2017 from Alzheimer’s.

His legs didn’t work great, and bowed, but he still golfed until recently and loved to socialize and dine out.