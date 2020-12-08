BLOG: Random thoughts

I’m not naive enough to think this area is immune to IV drug use, but I honestly have never come across a syringe along the street. As I drove past it in my truck a day later, it was still there and my eyes were drawn to it like a beacon. I vowed to pick it up and dispose of it my next time by.

I think someone beat me to it because it’s gone now. But the sight literally pops into my mind now every time I driver by that stretch of road by the Northway overpass.

Book number two

I kind of dreaded the recently concluded fall semester at Castleton University because the pandemic was forcing us to teach entirely online for the first time and I like being in a classroom and having students be able to pop into my office to chat.

But a pandemic-related blog-writing assignment in my Media Writing class led to arguably the most inspirational semester I’ve taught in my 15 years there. I dubbed it “COVID Chronicles” and I was instantly amazed by just how wide-ranging the effects of COVID-19 are having on our young people. Some of their posts were upbeat and thankful, some were angry, some depressed.

But every other week, a new batch came in and wowed me every time.