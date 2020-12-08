BLOG: Random thoughts

Digging disc golf
Though I’m ready to start skiing now (it is December after all), I have to say I’ve really been enjoying the new Crandall Park disc golf course immensely and I’ve been pitching it to anyone who’ll listen.
Every time I played, others were out too.
And Fountain Square Outfitters manager Keenan Brennan said discs are selling out quickly.
“The first batch went fast. We got second batch in two days ago and I already texted owner Matt Fuller saying we need to order more,” Brennan said Monday. “We’re down to two putters.”
All 18 holes are installed and a map of the course and downloadable scorecard are available on the crandallpark.com website.
I have played the challenging woods course four times now, and the full 18 holes twice — well, 17 holes.
The 18th hole goes over two very wet areas and, not wanting to lose a disc in the water, I have twice bailed on playing it. Maybe when my skills improve a little, or I get extra discs.
I’d urge folks to get out and try the course. It’s low impact, free and gets you outdoors!
Sad sight
For exercise these days, after a summer of in-line skating, I’ve been riding my bike more, both in the woods and all over Glens Falls. But while riding down Dixon Road a week ago, I rolled passed a syringe on the side of the road and it made me sad.
I’m not naive enough to think this area is immune to IV drug use, but I honestly have never come across a syringe along the street. As I drove past it in my truck a day later, it was still there and my eyes were drawn to it like a beacon. I vowed to pick it up and dispose of it my next time by.
I think someone beat me to it because it’s gone now. But the sight literally pops into my mind now every time I driver by that stretch of road by the Northway overpass.
Book number two
I kind of dreaded the recently concluded fall semester at Castleton University because the pandemic was forcing us to teach entirely online for the first time and I like being in a classroom and having students be able to pop into my office to chat.
But a pandemic-related blog-writing assignment in my Media Writing class led to arguably the most inspirational semester I’ve taught in my 15 years there. I dubbed it “COVID Chronicles” and I was instantly amazed by just how wide-ranging the effects of COVID-19 are having on our young people. Some of their posts were upbeat and thankful, some were angry, some depressed.
But every other week, a new batch came in and wowed me every time.
They were so good and, in my mind, a valuable resource to look back on the lives of young people during this once-in-a-century ordeal, that I felt compelled to compile them into a book. I expect it to be out early next year.
At one point, I was so taken back by their words, I drafted an email to the class thanking them for their inspiration and I literally had tears in my eyes as I wrote it.
Whether it sells five, 500 copies or 5,000 copies, the students are excited about it and I am too!
David Blow is a 30-year journalist and 15-year Media and Communication professor at Castleton University who sees story ideas in his sleep. If readers have ideas for future posts, email them to davent67@gmail.com.
