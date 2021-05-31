BLOG: Opening up

I walked north along Route 9 on a sunny day last spring. I wore a mask and moved from the sidewalk to the grass when I met another pedestrian, then sat at the empty bus stop in front of Great Escape. No buses were running, but the bench was a welcome place to rest. By the end of April 2020, a quieter existence was to be expected.
The amusement park was at my back. In a normal year it would have been just days from opening, but there was no sign of preparing for anything that day. If a few tumbleweeds had rolled onto the highway from the park’s Ghost Town area on the hill, it would have been appropriate.
In contrast, Great Escape has been in full swing on Saturdays and Sundays this year leading up to this cool and wet Memorial Day weekend. It’s not the only regional attraction that has come out of forced hibernation recently, but it has the biggest footprint.
In my memory, the park — first operating as Storytown U.S.A. — has always been “there,” whether you actually ever ride something like the Sasquatch drop ride or just watch it rise and fall from a red table at Martha’s.
The high-divers, Cinema 180, the magic show, the Rotor ride and the petting zoo were fun but went away. Other distractions took their place, like at any amusement park.
My memories of Storytown and Great Escape aren’t revelatory in any way, but they have remained:
• As a child (and as an adult), maneuvering over the wobbly wooden bridges at the now-closed Jungle Land;
• In my 20s, after a long day at the park, discovering that a Great Escape sticker (free souvenir!) had been wired to the bumper of my dusty car in the parking lot;
• In the 1990s, energizing with hamburgers and salads at a Post-Star summer outing in a picnic pavilion before standing in line at the Raging River;
• In 2019, smiling at a young parkgoer’s mix of eagerness and apprehension as she approached the Screamin’ Eagles ride with a grandfather in tow. Me.
The park is an economic driver of the region’s tourism industry. Even in 1958, just four years after it opened as Storytown, a Post-Star columnist observed the impact of the “elfin village” on local tourism, noting that it “draws about as many people to the Lake George area as does the lake itself.”
This year, Great Escape reminded us of its place in the community when it stepped forth and hosted, for free, the South High Marathon Dance that was in need of a pandemic-friendly location. The next day, the park opened to the paying public.
Driving by Great Escape on that first weekend of operation this year, everything took on a gleam, like when you try the “vivid” setting on your TV for the first time. It was, to choose a convenient word, great to see.
Near the front fence were three boats with bright white swan designs built into their sterns. The swan boats were out of storage but not yet in the water early in the season.
Swan boats.
There’s one printed on a Great Escape coffee mug I own, passing behind the looping Greezed Lightnin’ roller coaster. That juxtaposition is a reminder that park officials, to their credit, have kept many of the small-time Storytown attractions maintained and operating as the park has grown and modernized. I’m happy and a little surprised that some older attractions, like the oasis of quiet that is the Alice in Wonderland walk-through, are still around.
The swan boat ride is among the silent survivors along Great Escape’s midway. The boats may not be as grandiose as those in Boston, but they have outlasted the ones at Disney World that were only around for 10 years.
Near the end of the 2019 season, as I was exiting through the gift shop after a day at the park, I snapped a photo of a T-shirt that had an image of a swan boat with a saying that is a variation of the slogan England put on posters to keep up morale as World War II bombings and rationing loomed.
The derivatives of that old war slogan are everywhere and forgettable, but I like Great Escape’s. The T-shirts hung on clearance racks pre-pandemic. They were red and not something I would wear.
But in a new year, with businesses trying to get on their feet and with the public testing the waters outside their homes after a difficult 15 months, maybe the park should give its throwback saying another push: “Keep calm and swan boat on.”
I’d buy that coffee mug, especially this year.
