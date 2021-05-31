BLOG: Opening up

I walked north along Route 9 on a sunny day last spring. I wore a mask and moved from the sidewalk to the grass when I met another pedestrian, then sat at the empty bus stop in front of Great Escape. No buses were running, but the bench was a welcome place to rest. By the end of April 2020, a quieter existence was to be expected.

The amusement park was at my back. In a normal year it would have been just days from opening, but there was no sign of preparing for anything that day. If a few tumbleweeds had rolled onto the highway from the park’s Ghost Town area on the hill, it would have been appropriate.

In contrast, Great Escape has been in full swing on Saturdays and Sundays this year leading up to this cool and wet Memorial Day weekend. It’s not the only regional attraction that has come out of forced hibernation recently, but it has the biggest footprint.

In my memory, the park — first operating as Storytown U.S.A. — has always been “there,” whether you actually ever ride something like the Sasquatch drop ride or just watch it rise and fall from a red table at Martha’s.

The high-divers, Cinema 180, the magic show, the Rotor ride and the petting zoo were fun but went away. Other distractions took their place, like at any amusement park.