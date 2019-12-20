Blog: One last Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve has always been my favorite day of the year.
Even more than Christmas Day, itself.
For 42 years, I have spent every Christmas Eve sitting on a small patch of my grandmother’s living room carpet next to a pile of presents that was often taller than me.
Every year, all my cousins, aunts and uncles, my mom, sister and grandparents would gather in my grandparents’ tiny living room, eat tons of shrimp, macaroni and cheese, ham, ziti, mini hot dogs in sweet-and-sour sauce, and follow it up with a delicious array of desserts like Italian cookies and popcorn balls.
My grandparents, John and Joyce Molinero, always found a way to make Christmas Eve magical and special. My grandparents would shower their grandchildren with gifts galore. And even after all the gifts were given, we knew there was one more big surprise hiding in their adjacent bedroom.
One year I got the coveted Cricket doll. Another year, it was a ring with two diamonds, my birthstone.
My grandmother always picked out specific ornaments for each kid. Mine were often dance related.
We tried to start the gift opening with one person at a time.
But that didn’t last long. The night would turn into a flurry of paper and gifts, shrieks and some happy tears.
The unwrapping would take a couple hours. It was usually one full hour before we could see the family sitting on the other side of the gift pile.
The evening was disrupted only by the occasional wrapping paper battle, usually started by my cousin Neil, who would ball up some paper and send it across the room, a surprise attack over the pile of presents.
My grandfather would hush us all down to hear the reports of Santa’s location on the scanner in the next room.
My grandfather, who was a kid at heart, died suddenly in January of 2000, and at the time, I didn’t think Christmas Eve would ever be the same. But we still gathered and celebrated with sadness in our hearts.
We entered a new era in 2005 after my first son was born and I brought the first great-grandchild to Christmas Eve. I couldn’t wait for him to experience the same magic I had as a child.
He is now one of 11 great-grandchildren.
We have had many laughs, trying to squeeze our growing family into one small living room. And for some reason, I still have to sit on the floor.
On year, my mother gave my cousin a fake lottery ticket. He was about to order himself a new snowmobile before he realized he hadn’t won $10,000 after all.
Another year my aunt handed out silly string, resulting in a huge silly string battle and a big mess. Gram loved it, even though it stained her ceiling.
There was often an inappropriate "Santa" gift or two.
Every year, we tried – sometimes with tired kids in tears – to get a photo of all the “greats” with my grandmother. It only took a couple years to figure out the picture was better if we took it at the beginning of the night, instead of the end.
As my grandmother’s health started to fail this year, I silently wondered what would happen to Christmas Eve.
And when she died in November, I didn’t even want to ask.
Turns out, Gram had already purchased the special ornaments for all the great-grandchildren.
She would have wanted them to have them.
So we are doing one more year. One more Christmas Eve at Gram’s house.
I’m hoping any tears shed will be happy ones. That’s what she would have wanted.
