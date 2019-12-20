Blog: One last Christmas Eve

The unwrapping would take a couple hours. It was usually one full hour before we could see the family sitting on the other side of the gift pile.

The evening was disrupted only by the occasional wrapping paper battle, usually started by my cousin Neil, who would ball up some paper and send it across the room, a surprise attack over the pile of presents.

My grandfather would hush us all down to hear the reports of Santa’s location on the scanner in the next room.

My grandfather, who was a kid at heart, died suddenly in January of 2000, and at the time, I didn’t think Christmas Eve would ever be the same. But we still gathered and celebrated with sadness in our hearts.

We entered a new era in 2005 after my first son was born and I brought the first great-grandchild to Christmas Eve. I couldn’t wait for him to experience the same magic I had as a child.

He is now one of 11 great-grandchildren.

We have had many laughs, trying to squeeze our growing family into one small living room. And for some reason, I still have to sit on the floor.

On year, my mother gave my cousin a fake lottery ticket. He was about to order himself a new snowmobile before he realized he hadn’t won $10,000 after all.