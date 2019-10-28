{{featured_button_text}}
An inmate death at Great Meadow Correctional Facility earlier this year was the subject of a long article in the New York Times late last week.

We published a couple of articles about the death of John McMillan and his family members' concerns last winter. This one was published immediately after the January death.

(State Police and the state Department of Corrections spell his last name McMillan, but the Times spells it McMillon.)

Local State Police investigators who looked into the death under the direction of the Washington County District Attorney's Office said the struggle was initiated by McMillan and captured on numerous surveillance and body cameras.

A medical review by Dr. Michael Sikirica, an independent forensic pathologist, found that his death came from a heart attack that occurred as he fought with officers. No charges were filed, and none were planned.

I doublechecked last week after seeing the Times report, and was told the videos show McMillan struggling, going limp and lengthy CPR efforts after, but no excessive force.

The Times article quotes a number of inmates who say they saw McMillan, 67, being beaten before his death. McMillan had a long history of prison disciplinary problems in prisons, as he was serving a 20- to 40-year prison sentence for attempted murder, robbery, assault and attempted robbery in Erie County.

We reached out to McMillan's family's lawyer last March, as it was clear that the family was contemplating litigation, but did not get any return calls.

