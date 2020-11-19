BLOG: Not all photography makes it to the web

We put a lot of thought into what elements go where in print, many times hashing it all out at a 3 p.m. meeting.
Sometimes mistakes are made, stories should elevate to the front page, and countless times frustration mounts from the realization a newspaper is only a finite medium.
Alignment of stories is easier on our website; it can be treated like a jigsaw puzzle that moves and flows throughout the day — but print is a decision an editor lives with.
With the pandemic disrupting many of the events The Post-Star would typically cover, we lose opportunities to flesh out stories as features, or pair a new shot with the follow-up story, so many times a standalone photo is one of the decisions made for print as a snapshot of local life.
The problem is that not all of our photos make it to the web.
I realize there's a large chunk of you — our readership — that have stopped picking up physical copies of our paper. But you can still view our e-edition, our digital replica, in all its glory from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription to us.
Shameless plug aside, I've gathered a few of my favorite shots I've taken since my start at the paper that have only run in print (and our digital replica e-edition), take a look! And if anyone has ideas for newsy things they think I should shoot, I'm always searching:
