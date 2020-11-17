BLOG: My 'ax'cellent adventure

For years, Wednesday nights meant Open Mic Night at Fenimore’s Pub in Glens Falls with host and longtime friend Joe DeFelice.

It was a midweek treat for me and my friends to have a couple of drinks, listen to live music and visit, celebrating a half-over work week.

COVID-19 killed Open Mic Night, but the need to blow off midweek steam didn’t go away.

So what could be a logical replacement for live music and drinks.

Chucking axes at wooden targets, duh!

For the second week in a row, the boys and I have been masking up and heading to Adirondack Axe on Route 9 in Queensbury for a little friendly (OK, we’ll go with that) competition.

Most of the 50-something-year-old friends in the Wednesday night league were former teammates in men’s league softball for two decades, and what made us pretty good back then was a shared hatred of losing.

Our bodies are a little crunchy (as in they crunch when we move) for softball these days, but hurling axes over a couple of beers (two-maximum rule at Adirondack Axe) have rekindled the competitive spirit and given us an off-season option from yard Olympic staples like yard pong, Kan Jam and cornhole.