BLOG: My 'ax'cellent adventure

For years, Wednesday nights meant Open Mic Night at Fenimore’s Pub in Glens Falls with host and longtime friend Joe DeFelice.
It was a midweek treat for me and my friends to have a couple of drinks, listen to live music and visit, celebrating a half-over work week.
COVID-19 killed Open Mic Night, but the need to blow off midweek steam didn’t go away.
So what could be a logical replacement for live music and drinks.
Chucking axes at wooden targets, duh!
For the second week in a row, the boys and I have been masking up and heading to Adirondack Axe on Route 9 in Queensbury for a little friendly (OK, we’ll go with that) competition.
Most of the 50-something-year-old friends in the Wednesday night league were former teammates in men’s league softball for two decades, and what made us pretty good back then was a shared hatred of losing.
Our bodies are a little crunchy (as in they crunch when we move) for softball these days, but hurling axes over a couple of beers (two-maximum rule at Adirondack Axe) have rekindled the competitive spirit and given us an off-season option from yard Olympic staples like yard pong, Kan Jam and cornhole.
Except for the hard-to-ignore masks, the new Wednesday night ritual is offering us a break from COVID-19 stresses and providing a nice chance to re-tell glory days stories we’ve all heard dozens of times.
It’s also creating new stories dealing with axes that bounce off the target, missed bull's-eyes, razor-thin 1-point losses and trying to contain your jubilation at beating a competitor/friend.
Longtime friend Rich Bashant came up with the idea on Facebook a few weeks ago and it took only seconds for the group to begin the “I’m in” chorus of responses.
Ax-throwing is big in other parts of the country including Virginia, where the owners of Adirondack Axe came from.
For my Wednesday night crew, we’re psyched it’s a new option for us that taps into our love of competition, telling stories, and beer.
And having thrown a hatchet at a tree more than once as a bored, hyperactive kid growing up in rural Vermont, I guess it’s taking me back a few years too.
David Blow is a 30-year journalist and 15-year Media and Communication professor at Castleton University who sees story ideas in his sleep. If readers have ideas for future posts, email them to davent67@gmail.com.
