BLOG: Moviehouse flashback

On the eve of the Oscars, and with an independent motion picture being filmed down the road in Saratoga Springs, a small part of my attention is focused on the movies.
My movie-related memories are vivid, including seeing “2001: A Space Odyssey” on a huge Cinerama screen in Rio de Janiero in 1968 and, nearly 20 years later, covering the filming of director George Roy Hill’s final movie, “Funny Farm,” in Vermont.
I am sharing a condensed and slightly edited version of a longer (somewhat rambling) Facebook note I published in early 2017 about Glens Falls area moviehouses, focusing mostly on the Paramount Theatre. Information was largely gleaned from old newspaper stories I found clipped and stuffed in an envelope in a newsroom file drawer, plus some microfilm unspooled at Crandall Public Library and a bit of IMDB movie title research.
If there are firsthand memories, or corrections or amplifications, about local moviehouses that anyone wants to share, feel free to let me know by emailing, mailing or calling me, and I can update this blog with those comments in the near future.
In my original Facebook note, I indicated the Paramount was in operation until 1978. But I now see some conflicting information in those clips about when the theater closed and when Kamyr Inc. purchased it — it may have been 1977.
In terms of memories, I recall a matinee at the old Route 9 cinemas in Queensbury. At some point in the film, the scene on the screen melted in front of the audience. For a few seconds, this seemed like a different type of "special effect." In reality, movie frames had jammed in front of a hot projector bulb. Movie over. Refund tickets were provided.
Back Pages: A stroll through the Paramount
The Paramount Theatre, which operated as a Glens Falls movie theater from the early 1930s to the late 1970s, was located across Ridge Street from The Queensbury Hotel. For years, I traipsed through that vacant corner on my way between downtown and The Post-Star offices, never realizing it was once the site of a movie theater lobby.
The movie on opening night, Jan. 22, 1932, was “Two Kinds of Women,” starring Miriam Hopkins and produced by Paramount Pictures. Opening ceremonies included an organ recital inside and a program outside featuring the Glens Falls City Band. About 8 p.m., to mark the opening of the theater’s doors to the public, “bombs were exploded,” according to the newspaper account 20 years after the theater’s opening. I guess we can assume “bombs” meant fireworks.
For many years, the similar-sized Rialto Theatre on Warren Street was the Paramount’s main competition. In February 1966, for instance, as the Rialto was showing Sean Connery in the fourth James Bond movie, “Thunderball,” the Paramount was showing David Niven as secret agent Jason Love in “Where the Spies Are,” and, for a second show, offered a new Western, “The Reward.”
For a matinee that same weekend, the Paramount landed “Snow White,” though it was not the Disney production but rather an “all new, all live, not a cartoon, never before shown anywhere” version in “glorious Storybook Color.” This version was made in West Germany and released in that country back in 1955, then later dubbed in English and released in late 1965 in the United States, thus making it “all new” 10 years later.
The Paramount’s last decade brought challenges and, ultimately, closure. In the early 1970s, the Paramount’s owner at the time, Countrywide Theatres Inc., failed to pay local school taxes (1971) and city and county taxes (1972). The theater went up for tax sale in late 1972, and the city of Glens Falls was the only bidder for the building. The city paid about $9,000 to claim title to the theater (based on the back taxes total), but Countrywide had two years to pay the taxes plus a 10 percent interest penalty to reclaim the property. A similar tax dispute involving the same theater chain, which operated under a succession of different corporate names for several years, occurred in the same time period in at least one other upstate city — Watertown.
The Paramount ended its long run ingloriously. In the late 1970s, the marquee of the theater was advertising X-rated films for $3 per seat.
Kamyr Inc., the papermaking equipment design company around the corner from the theater, bought the Paramount and closed it down.
In June 1978, Mayor Ed Bartholomew told a reporter he saw the Paramount’s popcorn machine being taken from the building.
The Lake George Opera Festival was reported to be looking at the building for possible lease that summer, though the backstage area was considered too small for the opera group.
Several times in the next year, 1979, a Kamyr official expressed interest in saving the Paramount building, while recognizing its days as a theater were over. The potential of adding new floors and windows was studied but ultimately abandoned.
The theater’s vertical sign (where did that piece of downtown history end up?) was removed in March 1979. The theater’s marquee had already been dismantled.
In August 1979, Kamyr announced it would knock down the theater and an adjacent two-story house and use the space to expand parking for its office complex. The Maple Street house came down that month and then, by September 1979, demolition of the theater was underway.
The end of the Paramount came about 10 years after the city, in the spring of 1969, had shut down the 1,200-seat Rialto after a fire damaged wiring in that building, which also housed boarding rooms and several stores. (A movie exhibition company had been leasing the theater until the Rialto building, owned by the Glens Falls Urban Renewal Agency, was ready for a planned demolition.)
As with some other movie theaters of a certain age, including the Paramount, the Rialto was not showing its finest fare at the end. Its last movie shown, according to The Post-Star of April 2, 1969, was “Teenage Tramp,” a 1963 British exploitation film also known as “That Kind of Girl.”
The Paramount did not have the corner on movies in the Glens Falls area. In addition to the Rialto, competition came in the form of the Empire in Glens Falls and the Strand in Hudson Falls. The State Theatre on Warren Street, Glens Falls, also was in the mix for many years.
