BLOG: Moviehouse flashback

As with some other movie theaters of a certain age, including the Paramount, the Rialto was not showing its finest fare at the end. Its last movie shown, according to The Post-Star of April 2, 1969, was “Teenage Tramp,” a 1963 British exploitation film also known as “That Kind of Girl.”

The Paramount did not have the corner on movies in the Glens Falls area. In addition to the Rialto, competition came in the form of the Empire in Glens Falls and the Strand in Hudson Falls. The State Theatre on Warren Street, Glens Falls, also was in the mix for many years.

